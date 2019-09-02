Weather Forecast For September 2: Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at a few places of the country. In all three regions of hill, there will be generally cloudy with chances of rain/snow at some places. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are expected over hills.

The Axis of Monsoon Trough passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, Guna, Ambikapur, centre of Cyclonic Circulation in Bay of Bengal.

The Western Disturbance is moving across northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Another Circulation is over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay.