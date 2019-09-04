Nepal Invites Maldives To Join Sagarmatha Dialogue

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Maldives Abdulla Shahid in the Maldives this afternoon.

During the meeting, both ministers discussed various matters of mutual interest, including trade, tourism, climate change and cooperation in the regional and global fora.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction on the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed to take them in newer heights.

While mentioning about the organic linkage between mountains and oceans, Gyawali emphasized the need of greater cooperation among the mountainous countries and island states to address the challenges of climate change.

He invited his Maldivian counterpart to visit Nepal to attend the Sagarmatha Sambad, which is going to be held in Nepal in April 2020. The Maldivian Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahid accepted the invitation.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Government of the Maldives for providing employment opportunities to Nepali nationals. His Maldivian counterpart also reciprocated by thanking the Government of Nepal for providing opportunities to the Maldivian students to study in Nepal, especially in the medical science.

Both ministershighl ighted the potentials in tourism sector and agreed, based on their national experiences, to collaborate for its promotion. In the context of Visit Nepal Year 2020, Gyawali urged his Maldivian counterpart to encourage visits of more Maldivian tourists to Nepal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs reached the Maldives this morning.