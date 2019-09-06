PM Oli To Arrive Today

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is returning today from ten days long medical treatment at Singapore National Hospital. He is schedule to arrive at 12:330 noon from Thai Airways regular flight.

Given his talks with vice president Bam Dev Gautam and General Secretary Bishnu Poudel in Singapore before returning, political commentator is expecting that he will take some major political decision.

He left Singapore and August 22. Principle secretary of Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal in his tweet said that prime minister’s health has improved after treatment.