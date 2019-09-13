Police Detained Fifty Individuals To Prevent Protest During President Bhandary's Visit In Bashantapur

Sept. 13, 2019, 4:38 p.m.

Nepal Police has detained fifty common people speculating the possibility that they will hold the black flag during the visit of president Vidhya Devi Bhandary's visit to Bashantapur.

President visited Bashantapur to watch Indrajatra Festival and received Tike from Kumara, Gnash and Bahia.

Those arrested persons include former colonel of of Nepal Army and DIG of Police. According to Kathmandu Area Police, all those detainees were sent to Nepal Police Club. Anti-corruption group has organized a protest program in Bhugoal Park before the proposed arrival of president Bhandary.

Nepal police said that they were arrested under precautionary measures to prevent the possibility of protest. According to Deshsanchar, anti-Guthi protesters were reportedly planning to protest on the government's apathy towards the new bill during president's visit.

Photo courtesy: Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar

