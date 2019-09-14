Weather Forecast September 14:Heavy And Moderate Rains In Some Places In Nepal

Sept. 14, 2019, 7:40 a.m.

A Low-Pressure Area is still persisting over Southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining North Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, there will be moderate rains with few heavy spells over western Nepal.

The Axis of Monsoon Trough is extending from Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal and the humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are feeding moisture over Nepal. Active Monsoon conditions can be seen over Nepal.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the country.

