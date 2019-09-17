Japan hands over Medical Equipment worth NPR 8.5 Million

Japan hands over Medical Equipment worth NPR 8.5 Million

Sept. 17, 2019, 10:25 p.m.

An official of the Embassy of Japan handed over medical equipment to the Labor, Women and Child Welfare Council in Bhaktapur. The equipment includes an X-ray, ultrasound, computer radiography (CR) machine, and electrocardiogram (ECG) machines among others. The equipment is valued at an equivalent of NPR 8.5 million.

At the handover, the Japanese official said the grassroots level support from the Government of Japan aims to enhance bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal and promote people-to-people support. The official said he hoped that the grant could enable more people in the district to access services at the Community Health Center.

The project was funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government, under which Japan has provided grant assistance of USD 84,514 (about NPR 8.5 million).

The Health Center offers free diagnosis and delivery assistance in rural areas, in addition to providing basic medicines, with a special focus on maternal and child health. In addition, the doctors and nurses at the center regularly visit the surrounding communities to provide counseling and to raise awareness on basic health.

“The Embassy of Japan believes that the project will contribute towards enhancing the medical services provided by the center to women and children in the surrounding areas,” said a press release issued by Embassy of France.

