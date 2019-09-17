Weather Forecasting September 17: Light To Moderate Rain In Many Places Of Nepal

Sept. 17, 2019, 11:49 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the eastern and central regions and at some places of the western region , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the central and western regions.

As the eastern end of Axis of Monsoon Trough is passing through northern parts of Madhya Pradesh, and further moving eastwards, due to this system, moderate rains are likely over some parts of Nepal. One or two places might even witness heavy showers. Otherwise weather will be mainly warm and humid along with a cloudy sky

