Budget Session Of Parliament Ends

Sept. 19, 2019, 9:59 p.m.

The budget session of the Parliament was prorogued today after passing a total of 18 bills and scrapping some old laws that contradicted the new constitution.

The passage of some amendment bills also paved the way for the government to implement the constitution. However, the budget session, which is also called the bills session, failed to pass some important bills such as Nepal Citizenship Bill, Peace and Security Bill, Federal Civil Servant Bill.

The Parliament passed Nepal Police and Provincial Bill, Provincial Public Commission Bill and Nepal Police Integration Bill.

According to Parliament Secretariat, during this session, the government has registered 17 bills. Of them, 7 bills were endorsed by the both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

The budget session of the Parliament began on June. The HoR held 144 days during the session. After massive public protest, the government withdraw Guthi Bill

