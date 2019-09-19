Prime Minister Oli Stress For A Need To Accelerate Development Activities

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that the government needs to improve its performance to deliver quickly and accelerate development activities as per the desired of the people.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of Parliament building, Prime Minister Oli has admitted the criticism against government in failing to carryout development activities effectively.

He also said that various forces have been working against the democratic system using various means. Prime Minister has warned that the government will take actions against such elements who go against current political dispensation.

He said that there is no place for violence in the country in the present context. PM Oli warned that his government will take necessary actions to quell violent in the country. He also said that the government has zero tolerance on corruption.