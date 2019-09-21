RJP-Nepal Observed Constitution Day As Black Day

As Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal (RJP-N) Presidium had decided to mark Constitution Day as black day, the party organized the protest rally all over Nepal. Leaders and workers of the party hosted the rally marking the black day.

Similarly, Indigenous groups also held a big rally in Kathmandu marking a protest day. They carried out the protest rally demanding to abrogate the present regressive constitution.

Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut, who is also chairman of the Constitution Day Celebration Main Organizing Committee, remained absent from the program organized to observe the day on the first day today in Janakpurdham. Ministers from the party abstained from the program held to observe the day

At the sanitation program organized in Janakpurdham, chief minister, ministers, and state ministers stayed away from the function.

A meeting of Province 2 government held on September 3 had formed the Constitution Day Celebration Main Organising Committee led by the chief minister. The banner showed Province 2 government was the organizer of the program, but none was present from the province government.

The sanitation program was launched from Zero Mile to Bus Park and pamphlets against dengue were distributed in Janakpurdham. Despite the fact that the provincial government had formed the main organizing committee, the CM and other ministers abstained from taking part in the program as Samajbadi Party-Nepal decided to stay silent.

Samajbadi Party Province 2 Chair Bijay Yadav said his party did not have any function to mark Constitution Day. “We are neither supporting nor protesting the Constitution Day,” said Yadav, who is also minister of financial affair and planning.

Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, however, decided to observe Constitution Day as a black day.

