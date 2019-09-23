Chinese Communist Party To Provide Training To Nepal Communist Party

As a leading country for foreign direct investment, Chinese Communist Party is providing the training for the leaders and cadres of Nepal Communist Party in Kathmandu. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will inaugurate the training and NCP Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal to attend concluding ceremony as chief guest.

According to Deshsanchar, jointly organized by School Department of Nepal Communist Party and School and Foreign Department of Chinese Communist Party, 200 hundred leader of various ranks and files of Nepal Communist Party are taking part in the training.

According to deputy head of School Department Devendra Poudel , forty Chinese communist party leaders will interact with Nepalese counterpart. Poudel said that they will discuss Chinese President Xi Ping’s economic model and relevance in Nepal.

Following the blockade by India, the exchange of delegation between NCP and Chinese Communist Party has intensified.