7 Israelis and 2 Nepalese Differently Abled People Trekked Around The Annapurna Circuit

Seven Israelis and 2 Nepalese Differently Abled People trekked around the Annapurna Circuit together with 25 other Israelis

Sept. 25, 2019, 12:11 p.m.

The joint team of Israeli and Nepali consist of seven Israeli and 2 Nepali differently abled trekkers interacted with each other, shared stories, struggles and achievements during their joint trekking to Annapurna.

Organized jointly by The Embassy of Israel and Bodhisattvas in Action (BIA, the seven differently abled trekkers from Israel along with two Nepali differently abled women trekked around the Annapurna Circuit and crossed Thorong La Pas pf 5416 Meter. Around 25 of other Israeli travelers also joined in the expedition, helping the physically challenged trekkers with their trek.

The Israeli trekkers also visited the organization and observed the beautiful local arts and handicrafts, made by the differently able people at BIA.

Expressing the gratitude to help climb Thorang La, Ms. Fulmaya Tamang, the Nepali differently abled trekker said that it was a unique and memorable experience. She further said, “Israeli trekkers really helped her, supported her and are very considerate. I really hope to meet you all again in the future.”

Likewise, Adir Horesh, an Israeli physically challenged trekker said, “It was indeed a difficult journey. I even thought that we will not be able to make it through but with the help and support of each other, we had experienced something magical. This experience has made us stronger than before. Nepalese are really very nice, kind and strong.” He advised all the differently abled people to spend each day merrily and never to lose hope.

Pic 02.jpg

Thanking all the trekkers for coming to share their experiences and all the BIA members for the great work, H.E. Mr. Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel said, “The Embassy is delighted to be a part of this journey. It is an amazing opportunity for me to realize that “So-called Disabled” are actually “So much abled.” He ended his speech by wishing all the Nepalese and Israelis “Happy Dashain” and “Happy Rosh Hashanah (Israeli New Year).”

Through this sharing session and activity, the differently abled people hope to inspire each other and people in general, sending out a message that being disabled is not being disabled in spirit.

Pic 03.jpg

Pic 01.jpg

The Embassy wishes them the best in life. It is pleased to coordinate this event and hopes to continue such activities together with BIA in the future too.

