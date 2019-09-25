Monsoon Revive For The Last Time

Monsoon revived for the very last time in Nepal with moderate showers appeared in eastern and central Nepal. Biratnagar received 109 mm rain, followed by Taplejung 33.6, Okhaldhunga 11.5 and Dhangadhi 20.4.

As a result of an East-West Trough, likely to extend from Uttar Pradesh up to Sub Himalayan West Bengal across Bihar, there will enhanced rainfall activities over Nepal for next three to four days.

Meteorological Forecasting Division have predicted moderate spells of rain in parts of Nepal on September 25 and 26 and 27 with lesser intensity.

These rainfall activities are expected to reduce after September 26 in most parts, but moderate showers may continue until September 28 in a few parts of Nepal.

On September 27 and 28, there will be the ones to witness rain and thundershower activities.