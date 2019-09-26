NRNA’s Preparation For Ninth Convention At Last Stage

NRNA’s Preparation For Ninth Convention At Last Stage

Sept. 26, 2019, 8:13 a.m.

The preparation for the Ninth Nonresident Nepalese Association (NRNA) is at the final stage. According NRNA, the ninth international convention will be held in Kathmandu from October 15 to 17.

Following the announcement of date and venue by NRNA International Executive Committee meeting, the preparation work has started. A high-level organizing committee has already been formed under the convenorship of Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. Similarly, the internal organizing committee has already been formed under the chairmanship of NRNA Chair Bhawan Bhatta. The convention forms a new working committee

Jointly organized by the government of Nepal, FNCCI and NRNA, the theme for this year’s conference is ‘Me, my NRNA and my Nepal’, under which various sessions will be held.

According to Deshsanchar, the NRNA international organizing committee has already announced the date for publication of name list and election. The Ninth Convention will elect new leadership.

