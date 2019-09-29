Weather Forecast September 29: Heavy Rain Likely In Few Places

Weather Forecast September 29: Heavy Rain Likely In Few Places

Sept. 29, 2019, 8 a.m.

The Cyclonic Circulation over Central Uttar Pradesh now lies over East Bihar, and adjoining Jharkhand and the upper air system is tilting southwestward with height and the Trough is extending from Southwest Gujarat to Northeast Bay of Bengal across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. Therefore, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places in the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central region.

