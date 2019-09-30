Nepal Waste Map Launched In Kathmandu

Clean up Nepal, a non-profit organization which has been involved in educating, engaging and empowering communities and locals towards clean and healthy Nepal since 2014, launched the Nepal Waste Map.

Attended by officials from Kathmandu Metropolitan City Environment Management Department, Department of Environment, the waste management supervisors and ward representatives including the Chairperson from ward number 3,5 and 32 of KMC, private waste management companies and members of civil society organizations, various speaker shared their views.

Clean up Nepal has successfully launched the Nepal Waste Map in Illam and looks forward to implementing it in Bharatpur as well. Nepal Waste Map is a complete digital waste management solution that is built to bring in accountability and establish synergy and communication between stakeholders to improve waste management services.

Nepal Waste Map is an initiative of Clean up Nepal developed in partnership with The Asia Foundation and Development Initiatives. It is supported by the Data for Development program funded by DFID-UK. The data-driven project is user-friendly in nature and convenient to use. It involves the participation of the public and is effective in monitoring and is solution-oriented.Clean up Nepal has been involved with Nepal Waste Map since 2017 when key research was conducted on the solid waste management in the Kathmandu valley.

The launch of the Nepal Waste Map highlighted the importance of the web dashboard and mobile application in order to manage the solid waste in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. The event had various sessions and one major session included the feedback and experience sharing from the invitees.

Ward 5 chairman of KMC Ramesh Dangol, who supported the idea of the application and is happy to implement it in his ward. Clean up Nepal already hosted the orientation and training of the Nepal Waste Map with Ward no. 5 and earlier this month and also with Waste concern Pvt. Ltd. CEO of waste concern Pvt. Ltd., Sulav Moktan encouraged Clean up Nepal and thanked them for their work and also requested the local government to take charge in implementing such platform which makes the work of the private waste companies convenient.

Laxmi Prasad Ghimire of NepsemyakSewaPvt. Ltd. talked about the authenticity of data to support Nepal waste map so that it becomes easier for the private waste companies to locate and plan their activities strategically. The event was officially concluded by

Amod Karmacharya, the Executive Director of Clean up Nepal providing a vote of thanks to the donors DFID-UK and The Asia Foundation along with all the stakeholders for their immense support in the project. He also stated to work in the same manner with the government and the stakeholders in the future and bring similar data management platforms which are solution oriented and will be convenient for the public.