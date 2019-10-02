Weather Forecast October 2: Scattered To Moderate Rain In Western Nepal

A Cyclonic Circulation is over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar with another Circulation to be seen over Bangladesh, there will be scattered light to moderate rains can be seen over the western pasts of Nepal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that there will be generally cloudy in the western region, partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions.