Weather Forecast October 2: Scattered To Moderate Rain In Western Nepal

Weather Forecast October 2: Scattered To Moderate Rain In Western Nepal

Oct. 2, 2019, 8:07 a.m.

A Cyclonic Circulation is over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar with another Circulation to be seen over Bangladesh, there will be scattered light to moderate rains can be seen over the western pasts of Nepal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that there will be generally cloudy in the western region, partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

First Nepal German Business Forum Concluded
Oct 02, 2019
Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo
Oct 02, 2019
Japan Provides Grant To Construct New Hostel In Makwanpur
Oct 02, 2019
Nepal Britain Society Organizes A Farewell Dinner In Honor Of British Ambassador Morris
Oct 02, 2019
Nijgadh International Airport Under A Shadow Of Protest And Legal Dispute
Oct 01, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast October 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Rainy Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 30: Rain And Thunderstorm In East And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Flood Warning In 13 Northern Districts Of Bihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 29: Heavy Rain Likely In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 28: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rains In Few Places In Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 27: Rain To Continue Till 28 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

First Nepal German Business Forum Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Japan Provides Grant To Construct New Hostel In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Nepal Britain Society Organizes A Farewell Dinner In Honor Of British Ambassador Morris By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Nijgadh International Airport Under A Shadow Of Protest And Legal Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019
Speaker Mahara Resigned From HoR In Rape Allegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75