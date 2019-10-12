Chinese President Xi To Arrive Today In Nepal

Chinese President Xi Jinping is arriving today to pay two days state visit to Nepal. He is coming from South Indian City of Mahabalipuram where the Chinese president held an informal summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Xi is paying a visit at the friendly invitation of President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with President Bhandari. President of Nepal will host a Banquet in honor of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese delegation.

President Xi Jinping will hold delegation-level official talks with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Following the talks, both leaders will witness the signing of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Senior leaders of Nepal will call on President Xi Jinping during his sojourn in Kathmandu.

The final preparation for President Xi’s visit has already completed and the government has been making every effort to decorate the city to give a warm and heartiest welcome to the guest.