Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kathmandu, attends a welcome ceremony hosted by Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, has arrived in Kathmandu for his two-day state visit to Nepal.

He has been received at Tribhuvan International Airport by President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Other ministers and high-level officials are present at the airport to welcome President Xi. Nepal Army has offered the guard of honor to the Chinese President at the airport on his arrival.

President Xi along with his delegation will stay in Soaltee Crowne Plaza located at Tahachal in the capital city during their two-day visit.

The Chinese President will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at 6:30 pm today at Shital Niwas following which he is scheduled to meet with the president of the main opposition party (Nepali Congress), Sher Bahadur Deuba, at 7:15 pm.

President Bhandari will host a state banquet in honor of her Chinese counterpart and visiting dignitaries at Megha Malhar Hall inside Soaltee Crowne Plaza at 7:30 pm.

The banquet marks the end of President Xi’s program for today.

Photos: New Spotlight

Photos at President Xi and President Bhandari at TIA Courtesy to Barsha Shah Deshsanchar