Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives In Kathmandu

Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives In Kathmandu

Oct. 12, 2019, 7:31 p.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kathmandu, attends a welcome ceremony hosted by Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, has arrived in Kathmandu for his two-day state visit to Nepal.

He has been received at Tribhuvan International Airport by President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Other ministers and high-level officials are present at the airport to welcome President Xi. Nepal Army has offered the guard of honor to the Chinese President at the airport on his arrival.

President Xi along with his delegation will stay in Soaltee Crowne Plaza located at Tahachal in the capital city during their two-day visit.

The Chinese President will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at 6:30 pm today at Shital Niwas following which he is scheduled to meet with the president of the main opposition party (Nepali Congress), Sher Bahadur Deuba, at 7:15 pm.

President Bhandari will host a state banquet in honor of her Chinese counterpart and visiting dignitaries at Megha Malhar Hall inside Soaltee Crowne Plaza at 7:30 pm.

The banquet marks the end of President Xi’s program for today.

Xi&#x27;s plane 2.jpg

Xi&#x27;s plane over Koteshwor.jpg

Xi&#x27;s plane at landing stage 1.jpg

Xi&#x27;s plane 2.jpg

Photos: New Spotlight

Xi-XingPing-In-Nepal-8-1024x879.jpg

Photos at President Xi and President Bhandari at TIA Courtesy to Barsha Shah Deshsanchar

Xin-xin-ping-TIA7.jpg

Xin-xin-ping-TIA8.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Agrees To Improve Connectivity With Nepal Through Construction Of Rail
Oct 12, 2019
President Xi Arrives In Nepal, Opening A New Era In Bilateral Ties: Global Times
Oct 12, 2019
Welcome To Chinese President
Oct 12, 2019
Xi and Modi Concludes Informal Meet, New Mechanism for Trade, Defense Ties In Focus
Oct 12, 2019
“Chennai Connect Starts New Chapter In Our Ties": PM Modi At Meet With Xi
Oct 12, 2019

More on News

China Agrees To Improve Connectivity With Nepal Through Construction Of Rail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
President Xi Arrives In Nepal, Opening A New Era In Bilateral Ties: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Welcome To Chinese President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
TIA Issues NOTAM For Saturday And Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 23 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi To Arrive Today In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
Saudi Fund Provides Nepal Over 3 Billion Rupees For Earthquake Reconstruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Xi and Modi Concludes Informal Meet, New Mechanism for Trade, Defense Ties In Focus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2019
“Chennai Connect Starts New Chapter In Our Ties": PM Modi At Meet With Xi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2019
Ethiopian PM Abiy Wins Nobel Peace Prize By Reuters Oct 12, 2019
PM Modi And China's Xi Jinping Discuss Highly Productive Talk On Day 1 of Informal Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2019
Weather Forecast October 12: Partly Cloudy In Hill And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2019
After Temple Tour, PM and Xi Partake Of Traditional South Indian Spread By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75