Chinese President Xi meets Nepali Congress Leader Deuba

Chinese President Xi meets Nepali Congress Leader Deuba

Oct. 13, 2019, 8:23 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met here on Saturday with President of the Nepali Congress Party Sher Bahadur Deuba, expressing the readiness to conduct exchanges and cooperation.

Noting that the Nepali Congress Party enjoys a historical connection with China, Xi said the Chinese people will not forget the Nepali Congress Party's contributions to the China-Nepal relationship during the party's ruling period.

Xi said that China and Nepal, as friendly neighbors, have always been good brothers and good friends, adding that no matter which Nepali party is in power, the two countries will maintain stable and friendly relations.

The Chinese leader said the Communist Party of China (CPC) is willing to maintain contacts with the Nepali Congress Party, and further carry out exchanges and cooperation.

Deuba said the Nepali side attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and thanks China for long-term assistance in Nepal's development and its efforts to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said the Nepali side firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and will never allow any forces to engage in anti-China separatist activities in Nepal.

The Nepali party leader also said he hopes to promote connectivity with the region by jointly building the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Deuba added the Nepali Congress Party stands ready to advance friendly interactions with the CPC.

Courtesy: Global Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement
Oct 13, 2019
HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects
Oct 13, 2019
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit
Oct 13, 2019
The World Bank Projects 6.5 Percent GDP Growth For Nepal, Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain
Oct 13, 2019
List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China
Oct 13, 2019

More on News

Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Nepal-China High-level Meeting Concluded, Sign Several Agreements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Nepali Congress To Host A Tea Reception Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
NC Leader Alam In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 42 minutes ago

The Latest

HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
The World Bank Projects 6.5 Percent GDP Growth For Nepal, Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Nepal Cannot Allow To Use Its Soil against Anti-China Activities: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
China Will Support Nepal To Turn Land-Locked To Land-Linked Country: President Xi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Today Is Kojagrat Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Japan Hit By Typhoon Hagibis, Thousands In Shelters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75