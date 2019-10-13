List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China

List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged between Nepal And China

Oct. 13, 2019, 3:13 p.m.

  1. Agreement between the Governments of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China on the Boundary Management System
  2. MoU between the Governments of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China on the Exchanges and Cooperation on Governance Capacity Building
  3. Treaty between Nepal and the People’s Republic of China on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters
  4. MoU on Mount Sagarmatha/Zhumulangma Protection Cooperation between Nepal and China
  5. MoU on Promoting Key Projects of Investment and Cooperation on Productive Capacity between the National Planning Commission of Nepal and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China.
  6. Exchange of Note for Setting up a Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu
  7. MoU between the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Nepal and the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China on Feasibility Study of China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway Project.
  8. Agreement between Kathmandu Metropolitan City of Nepal and Nanjing City of the People’s Republic of China on the Establishment of Sister-City Relationship.
  9. Agreement between Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City of Nepal and Xi’an City of the People’s Republic of China on the Establishment of Sister-City Relationship.
  10. MoU on Cooperation on Traditional Medicine between the Ministry of Health and Population of the Government of Nepal and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the People’s Republic of China.
  11. MoU between the Ministry of Home Affairs of Nepal and the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People’s Republic of China Regarding Cooperation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response.
  12. MoU on Cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procurator of the People’s Republic of China and Office of the Attorney General of Nepal
  13. Agreement between Tribhuvan University of Nepal and Confucius Institute Headquarters of China on the Establishment of Confucius Institute at Tribhuvan University.
  14. Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Citrus Fruits from Nepal to China between Department of Agriculture of the Government of Nepal and General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.
  15. MoU between the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of the Government of Nepal and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on the Establishment of Joint Working Group on Trade
  16. Delivery and Acceptance Certificate for the China-Aid Earthquake Monitoring Network Project in Nepal
  17. MoU on Establishment of Investment Cooperation Working Group between the Ministry of Finance of Nepal and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China
  18. MoU between the Ministry of Finance of Nepal and China International Development Cooperation Agency on Tunnels Construction Cooperation
  19. Exchange of Letter for Border Security Equipment and Office Equipment

20. Minutes of Meeting for Feasibility Investigation of China-Aid Municipal Water Supply Improvement Project in Kathmandu Valley of Nepal

