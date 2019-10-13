Nepal-China High-level Meeting Concluded, Sign Several Agreements

Nepal-China High-level Meeting Concluded, Sign Several Agreements

Oct. 13, 2019, 12:49 p.m.

Nepal-China bilateral meeting concluded sighing various agreements. Chinese President Xi Jinping led Chinese delegation and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli led Nepali delegation in high level bilateral meeting.

After the meeting, both the sides signs 17 agreements and Memorandum of Understandings. Those included construction of Railway, Tourism Promotion, Tokha-Chharare Tunnel road, four roads linking to dry port and seat, energy and information technology.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli thanked Chinese President Xi for his visit to Nepal saying that the visit has contributed to take Nepal China relations in new height.

Addressing the meeting, Chinese president Xi thanked Nepal for providing good hospitality saying that the visit helped to further enhanced and strengthen Nepal China relations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement
Oct 13, 2019
HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects
Oct 13, 2019
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit
Oct 13, 2019
The World Bank Projects 6.5 Percent GDP Growth For Nepal, Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain
Oct 13, 2019
List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China
Oct 13, 2019

More on News

Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 31 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepali Congress To Host A Tea Reception Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
NC Leader Alam In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nepal Cannot Allow To Use Its Soil against Anti-China Activities: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 47 minutes ago

The Latest

HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
The World Bank Projects 6.5 Percent GDP Growth For Nepal, Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
China Will Support Nepal To Turn Land-Locked To Land-Linked Country: President Xi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Chinese President Xi meets Nepali Congress Leader Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Today Is Kojagrat Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Japan Hit By Typhoon Hagibis, Thousands In Shelters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75