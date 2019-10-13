Nepal-China High-level Meeting Concluded, Sign Several Agreements

Nepal-China bilateral meeting concluded sighing various agreements. Chinese President Xi Jinping led Chinese delegation and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli led Nepali delegation in high level bilateral meeting.

After the meeting, both the sides signs 17 agreements and Memorandum of Understandings. Those included construction of Railway, Tourism Promotion, Tokha-Chharare Tunnel road, four roads linking to dry port and seat, energy and information technology.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli thanked Chinese President Xi for his visit to Nepal saying that the visit has contributed to take Nepal China relations in new height.

Addressing the meeting, Chinese president Xi thanked Nepal for providing good hospitality saying that the visit helped to further enhanced and strengthen Nepal China relations.