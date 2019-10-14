NIBL Sahabhagita Fund Opened For Transaction

NIBL Sahabhagita Fund Opened For Transaction

Oct. 14, 2019, 7:58 p.m.

Nepal's First open ended scheme after Mutual Fund regulation 2067, NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, has been opened for transaction from 14/10/2019. As per the provision the to be opened for transaction after three months from the date of allotment of units.

The units can be transacted (Repurchase and Sell) from the Head office of NIBL ace capital Limited at Lazimpatand from various branches of NIBL Ace Capital Limited located at Birgunj, Biratnagar, Butwal,Pokhara, Laldurbar and lagankhel . The units can also be transacted from various branches of Nepal Investment Bank Limited Located at Birtamod,Lalbandhi,Birjung,Sipadol,Narayanghad,Hetauda, Nepalgunj, Tulsipur, Surkhet and Dhangadi.

In the very first day of transaction a total of 2800 units were sold and 1500 units were repurchased. As per the information provided by the fund manager, investors were enthusiastic to know about the features of Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and were interested to know about the open ended scheme in detail.

Nepal Investment bank Limited is the fund sponsor and the scheme is managed by NIBL Ace Capital limited.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Bhanadari To Pay State Visit To Myanmar
Oct 14, 2019
IGP Khanal Left Chile To Attend INTERPOL'S General Assembly
Oct 14, 2019
Patna-Kathmandu Rail Link Likely By 2021: ECR
Oct 14, 2019
26 Dead And Hundreds Of People Injured By Typhoon Hagibis In Japan
Oct 14, 2019
Weather Forecast October 14:Party Cloudy In Hill Region Of Nepal
Oct 14, 2019

More on Economy

The World Bank Projects 6.5 Percent GDP Growth For Nepal, Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
ADB Unveils New 5-Year Strategy For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Sustainable Banking Network Accelerates Expansion Of Sustainable Finance In Emerging Markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Nepal Government Signed Program Implementation Agreement For MCC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
PETROLEUM PIPELINE Nepal-India Energy Link By A Correspondent 2 weeks ago

The Latest

President Bhanadari To Pay State Visit To Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2019
China, Nepal Upgrade Ties: Chinese Media By Shen Weiduo Oct 14, 2019
Xi’s India And Nepal Visits Bring Trilateral Ties In Focus By Long Xingchun Oct 14, 2019
Xi Arrives In Kathmandu To Forge A Bold New Chapter, Pitch Trans-Himalayan corridor By C.Raja Mohan Oct 14, 2019
IGP Khanal Left Chile To Attend INTERPOL'S General Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2019
Patna-Kathmandu Rail Link Likely By 2021: ECR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75