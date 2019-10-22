Eighteen Nepali Officers Start Anti-money Laundering Training In India

The second group of 18 officers of the Government of Nepal have started their training on ‘Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism’ at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Bengaluru .

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, this is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 60 officers. It is an example of Government of India’s commitment to enhance the capacities of various agencies of the Government of Nepal. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program.

The training will enhance the capabilities of participating officers to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism. The first group of 20 Nepali officers had successfully completed their 6-days training module on 24 August 2019. The third batch of 21 officers will undergo training in December 2019.

The NACIN is a premier training institute of Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters with state-of-the-art learning facilities. It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organization for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, etc.