Eighteen Nepali Officers Start Anti-money Laundering Training In India

Eighteen Nepali Officers start their training in India on Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism

Oct. 22, 2019, 3:08 p.m.

The second group of 18 officers of the Government of Nepal have started their training on ‘Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism’ at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Bengaluru .

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, this is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 60 officers. It is an example of Government of India’s commitment to enhance the capacities of various agencies of the Government of Nepal. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program.

The training will enhance the capabilities of participating officers to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism. The first group of 20 Nepali officers had successfully completed their 6-days training module on 24 August 2019. The third batch of 21 officers will undergo training in December 2019.

The NACIN is a premier training institute of Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters with state-of-the-art learning facilities. It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organization for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, etc.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Lay Foundation Stone Of Nagdhunga Tunnel Project
Oct 22, 2019
The World Bank Announces New Target Cut “Learning Poverty” by At Least Half by 2030
Oct 22, 2019
Kumar Pant Elected NRNA President
Oct 19, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Flight Offers And Packages For The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019
Oct 19, 2019
Overweight And Obesity Across The Asia-Pacific Region
Oct 19, 2019

More on News

PM Oli Lay Foundation Stone Of Nagdhunga Tunnel Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 59 minutes ago
Kumar Pant Elected NRNA President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal Observes 39th World Food Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
One Million Children In Nepal Are Stunted: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
I Will Make NRNA A Common Platform Of All: Kul Acharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Ninth NRNA Convention To Elect New President, Kumar Panta And Kul Acharya Vying For President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

The World Bank Announces New Target Cut “Learning Poverty” by At Least Half by 2030 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2019
The Come Back Of China In South Asia By Binoj Basnyat Oct 19, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Flight Offers And Packages For The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 19, 2019
Overweight And Obesity Across The Asia-Pacific Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 19, 2019
“Luxembourg And Nepal Have Been Nurturing Friendly And Close Relations for Over 4 Decades “Ambassador Jean Claude Kugener By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2019
Asia-Pacific Revenues And Livelihoods Threatened By Allan Dow Oct 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75