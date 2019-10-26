Japan Hands Over Agricultural Facilities in Bhutanese Camps and Neighboring Communities

Japan Hands Over Agricultural Facilities in Bhutanese Camps and Neighboring Communities

Oct. 26, 2019, 6:47 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo, today handed over agricultural facilities to two Bhutanese camps and their neighboring communities. The facilities include greenhouses, drip irrigation, and shallow tube wells, which are valued at an equivalent to NPR 8.1 million.

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Saigo said that he hoped the assistance would contribute to providing opportunities for income generation for Bhutanese refugees and the neighboring communities.

The Project for the Installation for Agricultural Facilities in Bhutanese Camps and Neighboring Communities is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. This GGP project is managed by the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) Nepal.

20191018_121848.jpg

LWF Nepal was established in 1984 to meet the humanitarian and development needs of the poor, oppressed and vulnerable people living in poverty and in vulnerable conditions. LWF Nepal has been working for the Bhutanese refugees since 1991 through funding support from international organizations such as UNHCR.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards enhancing the self-reliance of the Bhutanese camps and neighboring communities, and will also strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.

