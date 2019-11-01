India Supports To Build School In Darchula

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School, Khalanga in Darchula District.

DPM and Minister for Helath and Population Upendra Yadav, Nepali Congress Leader, Member of Parliament, Darchula Dilendra Prasad Badu, Mayor of Mahakali Municipality Hansraj Bhatt, Chief of District Coordination Committee, Darchula Karbir Singh Karki along with the political, community leaders also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School, established in 1960, is situated at Khalanga VDC in Darchula District, Sudurpashchim Pradesh (Province No. 7). It is affiliated to NEB (National Examinations Board) and offers Ten Plus Two (10+2) programs in Science, Humanities, and Management streams. Mahendra Model Secondary School, Khalanga, Darchula provides primary to 10+2 level programs with moderate fees structure. It also provides various scholarship schemes for deserving and the marginalized students as per the decision of school management committee.

Mahendra Model Secondary School (MMSS) provides various facilities such as Sports, Library, Computer Lab, Science Labs, Counseling, Conference, Multimedia, Scholarship, Educational Tours, Classrooms etc.. The School has over 2000 students, about 50% of whom are girls.

The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 30 million, is a two storied building comprising 13 class rooms, one meeting hall, separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor and furniture.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students. Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which compliments effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.