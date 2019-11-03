Generally Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal

Generally Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal

Nov. 3, 2019, 8:12 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region along with in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the western hilly region.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Maha has further intensified into a Very Severe Cyclone and further moved away from the coast towards west/northwestward. However, this does not have any immediate effect in Nepal.

According to Skymetweather a low-level Cyclonic Circulation persists over Bangladesh and north/ northwesterly will prevail over East India. Mainly dry weather with drop in night temperature is expected over East India.

