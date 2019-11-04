Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

A feeble Western Disturbance is moving across eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the presence of this system, light rain is expected over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The cyclonic Circulation lies over Bangladesh and adjoining Assam.