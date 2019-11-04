Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region

Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region

Nov. 4, 2019, 8:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

A feeble Western Disturbance is moving across eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the presence of this system, light rain is expected over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The cyclonic Circulation lies over Bangladesh and adjoining Assam.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bangladesh Beats India By 7 Wickets To Register Historic Win
Nov 04, 2019
Air Pollution Continues Its Choking Grip On Delhi
Nov 03, 2019
Bus Accident: The Death Reached To 15 And 40 Admitted To Hospital
Nov 03, 2019
Seven Peopled Died In A Bus Accident In Sukute
Nov 03, 2019
Chhath Puja 2019 Day 4: Usha Arghya Puja Completed
Nov 03, 2019

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For November 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Snow Fall In Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast For October 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast October 28: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Beats India By 7 Wickets To Register Historic Win By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2019
Air Pollution Continues Its Choking Grip On Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2019
Bus Accident: The Death Reached To 15 And 40 Admitted To Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2019
Social Security Benefits In Nepal – A Supportive Program By Hari Prasad Shrestha Nov 03, 2019
Seven Peopled Died In A Bus Accident In Sukute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2019
Chhath Puja 2019 Day 4: Usha Arghya Puja Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75