India To Support The Construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic In Hetauda

Nov. 5, 2019, 6:23 p.m.

Chief Minister Dormani Paudel Performs Ground Breaking of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic at Hetauda being built by Government of India

Chief Minister of Province-3 Dormani Paudel performed the ground breaking ceremony for establishment of a flagship Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic at Hetauda in Makwanpur district of Nepal in the presence of Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of India Dr Ajay Kumar.

The event was also graced by Yubraj Dulal, Minister for Social Development, Province-3 Kailash Dungel, Minister of Financial Affairs, Province-3, Pushpa Raman Wagle, Member-Secretary, CTEVT and over 600 residents and students from Hetauda.

The Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic at Hetauda is a state-of-the-art infrastructure project in the area of vocational training and is being built under the India-Nepal Development Partnership with Government of India's grant of INRs 38.53 crores. The Polytechnic is being built in an area of over 32 acres by M/s Nirman Consultants Pvt. Ltd as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) and M/s Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) as the project contractor.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-05 at 3.37.27 PM(1).jpeg

The total built up area of the Polytechnic project would be 19,200 square meters. The facility will include an administrative block, academic block, auditorium, library, workshop, multipurpose hall, separate hostels for boys and girls, principal and staff residences and amenities for sports and communities. The project is expected to be completed in two years.

Today's ground breaking ceremony for construction of the Nepal-Bharat Maitiri Polytechnic at Hetauda is another testimony of friendly relations between India and Nepal and also India's commitment to work with Nepal to complement efforts of Government of Nepal to strengthen infrastructure in the vocational and skill development sector in Nepal.

