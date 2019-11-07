Khalti And LBEF Sign Agreement To Provide Internships

Khalti Digital Wallet and Lord Buddha Education Foundation (LBEF) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to provide internship and job placement opportunities to E-Business and IT students. Manish Modi, Managing Director of Khalti and Pankaj Jalan, Chairman of LBEF signed the agreement amidst a special ceremony in Kathmandu.

As per the agreement, final year students and fresh graduates of LBEF can apply for an internship at Khalti. After a brief internship period, they will be recruited to work full-time at the company. Furthermore, Khalti will provide a flexible work schedule so that the students do not have to miss their class and also will provide leaves during exams or any other important projects, in consultation with the college.

Likewise, LBEF will provide special scholarships to the employees of Khalti who wish to join Master’s program at the college. This collaboration between Khalti and LBEF is expected to set an example of industry-academia partnership in Nepal.

Speaking about the agreement, Manish Modi, Managing Director of Khalti shared,

“We consider this collaboration as a win-win situation for both Khalti and LBEF students. One of the main agendas of both institutions is to develop the IT industry of Nepal. This collaboration will bring synergy to both institutions. We are hopeful that we will be enriching the student experience effectively and appropriately and at the same time, increasing the quality of workforce in the company.”

“We are excited to sign this strategic partnership with Khalti. Khalti as a brand is aligned with our mission, culture and values of promoting the IT industry of Nepal. We are optimistic that a reputed company like Khalti will provide an opportunity for our students to grow and progress their career. With this collaboration, we are hopeful in capitalizing on the contrasting strengths of the other, resulting in the development of the IT industry of Nepal,” said Pankaj Jalan, Chairman of LBEF.

While youth unemployment is a growing problem in Nepal, recruiting a competent team member is a serious concern for companies across the business spectrum. This collaboration is expected to solve the problem of the industry and students to some extent.

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal. So far, Khalti’s service has reached 70 districts of Nepal and it’s working to enable people in the remotest corners of the nation to use digital payment service. Khalti is a licensed Payment Service Provider from Nepal Rastra Bank. Currently, Khalti has a workforce of 100 employees altogether with different skill sets.

Lord Buddha Education Foundation (LBEF) is the first IT college in Nepal to launch IT courses and has a well-established tradition of excellence across a broad range of academic disciplines. Similarly, it is a non-profit, non-government organization and is situated in the heart of Kathmandu Valley at Maitidevi. From the very beginning of its establishment in 1998, the college has made steady progress and today stands as one of the most leading colleges in Nepal.