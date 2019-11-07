KOICA Provides Support To Construction Urban Health Center In Butwal

With the support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), KOICA volunteer completed the project “Construction work at Urban Health Center in Butwal Sub metropolitan city ward no.11

Through this project KOICA Nurse (volunteer) Joohee Jung supported USD 20,000 to construct the Urban Health Center located in ward no. 11 and supported medical items/equipment for other remaining 8 health posts.

According to KOICA, the main objective of this project is to provide improved health care services through supporting medical items/equipment and construct Urban Health Center in ward no. 11. The project is aimed to improve the service delivery to neonatal and maternal health program by constructing an Urban Health Center, supporting necessary medical items and building a consultation meeting room to deliver an immunization program. All the residents of Butwal will be benefitted from this project.

The supported items/equipments are stethoscopes, Otoscopes, Penguin Suction Silicons, Pulse Oximeters, Fetal Dopplers, Non. Contact Thermometers, Bed side screens, Eye vision Drum view charts, Autoclaves 12*22 , Digital weight machines, Examination beds, Waiting Bench, Cupboards and medical racks (list attached with numbers). Besides these KOV supported Inverters, computers and projector for Butwal Sub-Metropolitan city office and school bags and notes for the students.

KOICA has been partnering with Butwal Sub-Metropolitan city since 2018 and the project completion ceremony was held at the premise of health center on November 5, 2019 in the presence of Shiv Raj Subedi, Mayor of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan city, Ram Chandra Chhetri, ward chairperson of ward no.11 and Mahendra Prasad Bhusal, chairperson of Urban Health Center construction user’s committee. Ms. Jung has been working with the Sub metropolitan city since August 2018 for 2 years.

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience.

Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 3 advisers & 23 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.