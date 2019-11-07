KOICA Provides Support To Construction Urban Health Center In Butwal

KOICA supports USD 20,000 to construct Urban Health Center and to support medical items/equipments in the health posts of Butwal Sub metropolitan city.

Nov. 7, 2019, 11:11 a.m.

With the support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), KOICA volunteer completed the project “Construction work at Urban Health Center in Butwal Sub metropolitan city ward no.11

Through this project KOICA Nurse (volunteer) Joohee Jung supported USD 20,000 to construct the Urban Health Center located in ward no. 11 and supported medical items/equipment for other remaining 8 health posts.

According to KOICA, the main objective of this project is to provide improved health care services through supporting medical items/equipment and construct Urban Health Center in ward no. 11. The project is aimed to improve the service delivery to neonatal and maternal health program by constructing an Urban Health Center, supporting necessary medical items and building a consultation meeting room to deliver an immunization program. All the residents of Butwal will be benefitted from this project.

Photo 1 (3).jpg

The supported items/equipments are stethoscopes, Otoscopes, Penguin Suction Silicons, Pulse Oximeters, Fetal Dopplers, Non. Contact Thermometers, Bed side screens, Eye vision Drum view charts, Autoclaves 12*22 , Digital weight machines, Examination beds, Waiting Bench, Cupboards and medical racks (list attached with numbers). Besides these KOV supported Inverters, computers and projector for Butwal Sub-Metropolitan city office and school bags and notes for the students.

KOICA has been partnering with Butwal Sub-Metropolitan city since 2018 and the project completion ceremony was held at the premise of health center on November 5, 2019 in the presence of Shiv Raj Subedi, Mayor of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan city, Ram Chandra Chhetri, ward chairperson of ward no.11 and Mahendra Prasad Bhusal, chairperson of Urban Health Center construction user’s committee. Ms. Jung has been working with the Sub metropolitan city since August 2018 for 2 years.

Photo 3 (1).jpg

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience.

Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 3 advisers & 23 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Khalti And LBEF Sign Agreement To Provide Internships
Nov 07, 2019
Climate Change Isn’t Just About Temperature: 11,000 Scientists Warn
Nov 07, 2019
Bulbul To Arrive Today Trigger Heavy Rains In Odisha And West Bengal
Nov 07, 2019
Rain Is Likely Two Occur In A Few Places Of Nepal
Nov 07, 2019
Kalapani Is A Part Of Nepal: Nepal Government
Nov 06, 2019

More on News

Kalapani Is A Part Of Nepal: Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
Ambassador Of India Puri Inaugurated Mathadhis Building At Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 42 minutes ago
India To Support The Construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic In Hetauda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
SAARC Secretary General Sial Stresses The Need To Address Natural Disasters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Visit Nepal Year 2020 Will Be Announced From British Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Norway Provided Rs.4.5 Billion To Electrification Of Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Khalti And LBEF Sign Agreement To Provide Internships By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Climate Change Isn’t Just About Temperature: 11,000 Scientists Warn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Bulbul To Arrive Today Trigger Heavy Rains In Odisha And West Bengal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Rain Is Likely Two Occur In A Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Kathmandu Is Seventh Polluted Cities In The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2019
Winter Barbecue At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75