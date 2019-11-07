Rain Is Likely Two Occur In A Few Places Of Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of the western region and of the eastern and central hilly regions. There are Chances of light to moderate snowfall of the high mountainous region.

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining areas. This will result in isolated rain activities over the western parts of Nepal.