The Boundary Delineation Exercise With Nepal Is Ongoing: Raveesh Kumar

Raveesh Kumar, a spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said that the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism.

He said that recently published its map accurately depicts sovereign territory of India. “The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal. The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to finding out a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close friendly and bilateral relations,” said a spokesperson Kumar.

In his statement, the Indian foreign ministry said, "both countries should guard against vested interests trying to create differences between our two countries."