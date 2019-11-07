The Boundary Delineation Exercise With Nepal Is Ongoing: Raveesh Kumar

The Boundary Delineation Exercise With Nepal Is Ongoing: Raveesh Kumar

Nov. 7, 2019, 6:37 p.m.

Raveesh Kumar, a spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said that the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism.

He said that recently published its map accurately depicts sovereign territory of India. “The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal. The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to finding out a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close friendly and bilateral relations,” said a spokesperson Kumar.

In his statement, the Indian foreign ministry said, "both countries should guard against vested interests trying to create differences between our two countries."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

WaiWai Has Nothing To Do With Baliyo Nepal: Chaudhary Foundation
Nov 07, 2019
South Asia To Clean The Air For Children: UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore
Nov 07, 2019
Khalti And LBEF Sign Agreement To Provide Internships
Nov 07, 2019
KOICA Provides Support To Construction Urban Health Center In Butwal
Nov 07, 2019
Climate Change Isn’t Just About Temperature: 11,000 Scientists Warn
Nov 07, 2019

More on News

South Asia To Clean The Air For Children: UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
KOICA Provides Support To Construction Urban Health Center In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 45 minutes ago
Kalapani Is A Part Of Nepal: Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Ambassador Of India Puri Inaugurated Mathadhis Building At Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
India To Support The Construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic In Hetauda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
SAARC Secretary General Sial Stresses The Need To Address Natural Disasters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

WaiWai Has Nothing To Do With Baliyo Nepal: Chaudhary Foundation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Khalti And LBEF Sign Agreement To Provide Internships By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Climate Change Isn’t Just About Temperature: 11,000 Scientists Warn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Bulbul To Arrive Today Trigger Heavy Rains In Odisha And West Bengal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Rain Is Likely Two Occur In A Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2019
Kathmandu Is Seventh Polluted Cities In The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75