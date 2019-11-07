WaiWai Has Nothing To Do With Baliyo Nepal: Chaudhary Foundation

In response to recent press accounts, we would like to state that we do not have any plans for WaiWai noodles to become a Baliyo Nepal campaign’s product. Waiwai is a globally well-renowned brand which has been built over last 40 years and does not require any such endorsement. Here we want to clarify Chaudhary Foundation’s policy, that we do not indulge in or allow any commercial venture and activities.

Baliyo Nepal is an independent, not-for-profit organization that is solely focused on increasing the availability of safe, affordable and nutritious products, and to increase demand for healthy products in Nepal. It is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who issued a grant to the Chaudhary Foundation to launch, develop and scale Baliyo Nepal. Baliyo Nepal is now governed by a diverse and independent board of leaders from Nepali civil society.

After a vigorous dialogue with stakeholders from various private organization, intense market researches, understanding nutritional behavioral habits of people from various economic background and geography along with Nutrition experts, various levels of experts and champions are gathered to lead and to create this independent entity. This movement was officially launched on 1st of November 2019. We are proud to support this organization and the national movement against hidden hunger.

About Chaudhary Foundation

Chaudhary Foundation, established in 1995 by the Chaudhary family, is the social initiative of Chaudhary Group. It focuses on activities aimed to improve lives, strengthen communities and sustainably develop Nepal. Through partnerships with both the local and international communities, Chaudhary Foundation tackles some of Nepal’s most pressing issues within the social, economic and environmental fields. Because of its strong sense of responsibility towards improving livelihoods, the group has actively invested in community projects for over two decades and believes that the relationships it builds with employees, customers, partners and the community at large will shape a stronger society.

Focused and optimistic, the foundation is working with our partners to identify and implement innovative solutions so that every citizen can aspire to live a safe, healthy and productive life.