‘Occupy Tundikhel’: Human Chain Encircle Tundikhel

A Campaign to Free Tundikhel from Intrusion launched from today. Participated by the large numbers of city dwellers, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations, large numbers of people have created the human chain through a call of Occupy Tundikhel.

Encroached by various organizations, the area of Tundikhel has already shrunk a lot. After the earthquake, Kathmandu Metropolitan City even handed over historical Khulamanch to Bus Park.

“As our appealed, schools, colleges, and other organizations and people from various walks of life attended the program,” said Ganpati Lal Shrestha, one of the organizers. “The participation was encouraging.”

“When such a large number of people came to take part in human-chain to encircle Tundikhel for half an hour, it has boosted our morale,” said Shrestha, who also leads a campaign against Guthi Bill.

Three months programs began with demonstrating various arts, cultural programs, and photo exhibitions, poetry-related with Khulamanch will be the tools for sensitizing the issue.