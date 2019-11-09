Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Nov. 9, 2019, 8:36 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that there will be isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

