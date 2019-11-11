Nepal’s House Directed Government To Issue New Map

The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of House of Representatives have directed the government to republish new Nepal’s map including Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani.

The committee said the official map used by Nepal has technical defect as Limpiyadhura is a sources of Kali River. The committee directed the government to publish new map with Limpiyadhruia within Nepal.

After the revelation that the map used in Official seal of Nepal does not include the Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani, the committee directed government to bring the new map.

Member of the committee Nawaraj Silwal revealed this fact at the meeting.

Although the committee has invited Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, minister of home affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal in the meeting, PM did not attend sending Minister of Land Reform Padma Aryal as representative.

The committee also directed the government to settle border issue through political and diplomatic way. Former prime minister and Co-chair of NCP-NCP urged all political leaders not to provoke people on border issue. He argued that the issue needs to settle through political and diplomatic manner.