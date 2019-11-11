Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Nov. 11, 2019, 7:26 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, a feeble Western Disturbance is moving towards Nepal, it will show its effect to Nepal by Wednesday.

Western Disturbance is moving across extreme eastern parts of Ladakh India. Another Western Disturbance is approaching Jammu and Kashmir. Due to presence of these systems, rain and snowfall will be seen over higher reaches.

