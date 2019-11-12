President of Bangladesh in Kathmandu for His Four-day Visit

President of Bangladesh in Kathmandu for His Four-day Visit

Nov. 12, 2019, 7:09 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari received President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid at the airport. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival.

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Hamid will stay four-day under an official goodwill visit to Nepal.

He is visiting Nepal at the invitation of President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid is paying his visit from November 12 to 15.

During the visit, President Bhandari will host a banquet in honour of her Bangladeshi counterpart and his delegation. Similarly, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, along with other senior leaders, will call on President Hamid.

The Bangladeshi President is also scheduled to visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites of Kathmandu Valley.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Maharashtra Under President's Rule After Governor's Report
Nov 12, 2019
Supreme Court Orders Government To Submit EIA Report Of Nijgadh International Airport Before The Court
Nov 12, 2019
German Embassy In Kathmandu Supported The Restoration Of Char Narayan and HarikrishnaTemples In Patan
Nov 12, 2019
EU Provides Nepal Rs .4.5 Billion To Agriculture Sector
Nov 12, 2019
Huge Financial Gap In Energy Sector In Nepal
Nov 12, 2019

More on News

Supreme Court Orders Government To Submit EIA Report Of Nijgadh International Airport Before The Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
German Embassy In Kathmandu Supported The Restoration Of Char Narayan and HarikrishnaTemples In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
EU Provides Nepal Rs .4.5 Billion To Agriculture Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal’s House Directed Government To Issue New Map By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Bangladesh President Hamid To Pay Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
‘Occupy Tundikhel’: Human Chain Encircle Tundikhel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Maharashtra Under President's Rule After Governor's Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Huge Financial Gap In Energy Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Chandragadhi Airport Shut Down From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Lata Mangeshkar Admitted In ICU In Critical Condition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Churia Tunnel Is First Tunnel Of Nepal By Chanda Rana Nov 12, 2019
NCHL Decides To Raise The Paid Of Capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75