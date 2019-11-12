President of Bangladesh in Kathmandu for His Four-day Visit

President Bidya Devi Bhandari received President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid at the airport. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival.

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Hamid will stay four-day under an official goodwill visit to Nepal.

He is visiting Nepal at the invitation of President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid is paying his visit from November 12 to 15.

During the visit, President Bhandari will host a banquet in honour of her Bangladeshi counterpart and his delegation. Similarly, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, along with other senior leaders, will call on President Hamid.

The Bangladeshi President is also scheduled to visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites of Kathmandu Valley.