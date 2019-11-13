Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Nov. 13, 2019, 7:52 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

