Yunnan Province To Invest In Tamakosi III Hydropower Project

Nov. 25, 2019, 3:46 p.m.

Governor of Yunnan Province of People’s Republic of China has shown its interest to invest and collaborate with Nepal in Energy, Technology and Tourism sector. Talking to Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun Ananta visiting Governor of Yunnan Province Ruan Chengfa expressed his willingness.

During the meeting, minister Pun expressed happiness over the information that Yunnan provincial government is itself investing in Tamakosi III Hydropower sector.

According to a press release issued by Press Secretariat of Minister, Nepal and Yunnan have agreed to explore the possibility in the investment in the sector. Nepal and Yunnan Province held a bilateral official meeting at the Ministry.

gov2.jpg

During the meeting, both parties discussed the matter of bilateral interest and investment in energy sector. Addressing the meeting, minister Pun highlighted highly important recent state visit to Nepal by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Minister Pun said that Nepal and China has long relations at different level including people to people level. He said that this kind of high level visit will promote Chinese citizens to pay visit to Nepal.

Eight member delegation led by Governor Ruan Chengfa, the delegation will also explore the possibility in the investment and collaboration in agriculture and tourism sector. During the meeting governor of Yunan Province Ruan Chengfa said that provincial government is investing in the Tamakosi III Hydropower Project stressing that this is just a beginning.

He said that there are immense possibilities for Chinese to invest in Nepal’s hydropower, agriculture and tourism sector.

