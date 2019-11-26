Nepal Receives Country Of The Year Award 2019 In Malaysia

Nepal Receives Country Of The Year Award 2019 In Malaysia

Nov. 26, 2019, 3:19 p.m.

Nepal received the Country of the Year Award 2019. The award is given to Nepal as being recognized as Asia’s Best Nation For Mountaineering Adventures at the Top Asia Corporate Ball 2019 which is organized by RHA Media.

The rank was confirmed by carrying out various research surveys on Asian Countries among 5 shortlisted countries for the category of “Asia’s Best Nation for Mountaineering Adventures”.

The Award was distributed by YB Tuan Muhammad Bakhtar bin Wan Chik, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia and received by Uday Raj Panday, Ambassador of Nepal to Malaysia, amidst a special ceremony at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on 22 November 2019, Friday.

Ministers, royalties, CEOs of reputed companies, business owners and personalities mostly Who’s Who across Asia had graced the occasion.

The Top 10 of Asia is an English language magazine owned and published by Research House of Asia (RHA) Media. The magazine is all about celebrating beautiful stories of successful businesses, people, and inspiring lifestyles across the entire fabric of Asian life.

Award1.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Six Dead In Albania Following An Earthquake
Nov 26, 2019
Prime Minister Oli’s Health Is Stable
Nov 26, 2019
Nepal And India Review Transit Treaty
Nov 26, 2019
Indian Embassy Kathmandu Celebrates Constitution Day
Nov 26, 2019
FAO Emphasizes On Safe Food For Consumption With Preserved Quality At Every Stage Of The Food Chain
Nov 26, 2019

More on News

Prime Minister Oli’s Health Is Stable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Kathmandu Celebrates Constitution Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
FAO Emphasizes On Safe Food For Consumption With Preserved Quality At Every Stage Of The Food Chain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
South Asia Regional English Program Participants Help Clean Up The Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal And Russia Are On The Same Page To Strive For Preserving The Multilateralism By Pradeep Kumar Gyawali 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal Handed Over An Invitation To Russian President Putin To Pay A State Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 22 minutes ago

The Latest

Six Dead In Albania Following An Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2019
Nepal And India Review Transit Treaty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2019
Isolated Brief Rains In Western Hilly Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2019
Yunnan Province To Invest In Tamakosi III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
WHO South-East Asia Regional Office Calls For Intensify Action To Eliminate Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75