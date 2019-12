Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has expressed best wishes for the speedy and full recovery as well as good health of the Prime Minister of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering has also expressed his best wishes and prayers for the good health of the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.