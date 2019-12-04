Nepal And India Neck To Neck In Medal Tally

Although Nepal and India are necks to the neck, Nepal is leading in the medal tally concluding the matches for the third day of South Asian Games. Nepal bagged 29 gold, 13 silver and 21 Bronze with a total of 58 medals.

Coming closer to Nepal, India bagged 27 gold, 20 silver and 11 bronze with 58 medals followed by Sri Lanka with 6 gold, 18 silver and 31 bronze with a total 55 medals. Pakistan bagged 6 gold,14 silver and 17 Bronze with 37 total followed Bangladesh 4 gold, 14 silver and 24 bronze with total 33. Bhutan secured 53 bronze and Maldives 1 gold.

Nepalis cyclists have bagged two gold medals in cycling under the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG), 2019. This is the first time that Nepal has won any gold medal in cycling in the SAG's history.

In the competition held at Shahid Park at Gokarna in Kathmandu under men's downhill category, Rajesh Magar got the medal while Nishma Shrestha secured the gold in the women's downhill competition.

In the same match, Nepal's Nirav Shrestha bagged silver under the men's category and Jamuna Thapa of Nepal secured silver under the women's category.

Nepal's Anupama Magar has secured a 10th gold medal in Karate under the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG), 2019.

Anupama defeated Pakistan's Nargis 6-3 in Kumite under the 68 kilograms weight category to win the gold medal today.

Earlier, Anupama had beaten Bijekun Mohammaud of Sri Lanka 7-4 to enter the final. With this, Nepal has secured 10 gold medals in Karate alone.

Kamal Adhikari (Taekwondo) was the latest to add to Nepal’s medal tally. Anu Adhikari won gold for the country in under 45 kg category of Kumite.

Prior to this, Kusum Khadka had beaten Bangladesh’s Famida Akhtar, keeping one more gold in Kumite.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Shakya has secured another gold, this time with Sanjeeb Kumar Ojjha in 29 years above category of pair Poomsae. Aayesha Shakya had previously won the gold medal in Women’s Individual Poomsae of Taekwondo above 29 age category,

In the 84 kgs plus senior men’s Kumite category, Biplav Lal Shrestha won gold for Nepal defeating Muhammad Baz of Pakistan.

Laxman Tamang won the gold medal defeating his Bangladeshi opponent Muhammad Mustafa in Karate Senior Men’s Individual Kumite, under 55 kg category at Nepal Karate Academy in Satdobato, Lalitpur on Monday. Tamang defeated Mustafa 1-0.

Similarly, Parvati Gurung won the gold beating her Sri Lankan opponent in Women’s Individual Poomsae of Taekwondo under the 24-29 age category.

Sina Maden Limbu defeated India’s Rupa Biyor in Women’s Individual Poomsae of Taekwondo under the 17-23 age category, claiming another gold medal for Nepal at Taekwan do Hall in Satdobato, Lalitpur. Limbu secured 8.150 points while her opponent Biyor got 8.130 points.

Team Nepal defeated Sri Lanka in Men’s Team Kata Category of Karate at Nepal Karate Academy in Satdobato, Lalitpur. A team of Mande Kaji Shrestha, Mahasus Moktan and Prabin Manandhar secured 25.4 points while Sri Lanka got 25.16 points.

Mande Kaji Shrestha began the gold-winning steak for Nepal defeating his Pakistani opponent Niematullah in the men’s individual Kata Category of Karate. Previously, Nepal. Chanchala Danuwar of Nepal had won silver in women’s individual Kata Category of Karate losing to her Pakistani opponent.

