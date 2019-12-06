Kul Man Ghising Receives NAST Award

Kul Man Ghising Receives NAST Award

Dec. 6, 2019, 5:24 p.m.

Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) have awarded Kul Man Ghising NAST Technology Award. NAST selected MD Ghising for his contribution for his contribution to make country load shedding free managing supply and demand of electricity using technical management.

With the award, MD Ghising also received Rs.100, 000.00 cash and felicitation certificate. Minister of Education and Science Technology and Co-chancellor of NAST Giriraj Mani Pokharel amid a function organize to mark 37th anniversary of NAST.

Annually, NAST has been providing award to the persons who have made immense contributions in the areas of science and technology. The aim of recognition is to encourage and inspire them.

NAST also provided other awards today. Selected by an evaluation committee headed by NAST’s academician Dr. Janardan Lamichhane, MD Ghising received the award. Minister Pokharel said that the award also added responsibility to work further to provide better service to the people.

Appointed MD In 2073 Bhadra for four years tenure by the government, MD Ghising ended a prolog load shedding with his managerial skills. In the last three years period, MD Ghising has changed the fate of NEA with a loss of Rs. 9 billion to an entity of profit making. Last fiscal year, NEA has made net profit of Rs.7.20 billion. He is also able to reduce the electricity loss from 25.78 to 15.32.

During his tenure some of chronic projects are also completed the electricity distributions systems throughout Nepal.



