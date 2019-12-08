Weather Forecast December 8: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region Of Nepal

Weather Forecast December 8: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region Of Nepal

Dec. 8, 2019, 7:59 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

The division said the impact of Pawan Cyclone is over

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

