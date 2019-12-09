Weather Forecast December 9: Partly Cloudy Eastern And Central Nepal

Dec. 9, 2019, 7:32 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Rain In Northern Districts Bihar On December 12: INSAT

An active Western Disturbance is about to approach Western Himalayas around December 10. The system will induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Punjab and Haryana. Gradually a Trough will extend from Punjab to foothills of Bihar leading to an increase in rain activities over Bihar.

INSATComing on to North India, where a Western Disturbance is prevailing over Afghanistan and adjoining areas. Lastly in East India, a Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over Eastern parts of Banglade .

So, we expect scattered light rains over isolated parts of Bihar on December 10. Rains will further grip most places of the state by December 13. The intensity of rains will remain light only.

Isolated pockets of Jharkhand will also receive rain and thundershower activities during that time. Places like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Buxar etc. are likely to receive scattered rains and thundershowers. Particularly, foothills of Sitamarhi, Araria, Supaul, Ranchi, Gumla and Madhubani might receive scattered rains. Southern parts of Jharkhand on the other hand will remain mainly dry and might experience cloudy weather. Isolated light rains cannot be ruled out here as well.

By December 14, the weather will clear up. Many parts of Bihar might experience dense fog on December 14 and 15.

News Credit: Skymet Weather

