Snow Fall Affected Life In Western Nepal, Temperature In Mustang Below Minus 15 Degree

Dec. 13, 2019, 10:25 a.m.

Western Nepal is facing some really cold weather conditions. The maximum and minimum temperatures in a lot of places are settling below their monthly normal. In fact, cold day conditions are already being observed along the foothills of the region.

Places like Jumla, Humla, Dadeldhura, Achham, Bajhang, Humla,Rukum, Rolpa, Mustang have already begun to experience bitter cold with temperature down to minus 15.

Cold day conditions happen when the maximum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius or below only affecting the plains.

Such a condition is largely associated with a Western Disturbance. Either during the passage or in the wake of such a weather system, there is thick fog in the plains which restricts the day temperature from rising.

Windy day conditions and thick cloud cover along with rain and thundershower due to Western Disturbance in the plains also pulls down the maximum of the place leading to a cold day.

Sometime hailstorms also accelerate the process and prolong cold day conditions as it induces extra cool in the atmosphere.

An active Western Disturbance is affecting the hills and plains of Nepal and an induced Cyclonic Circulation over the plains has resulted in overcast sky and rains in most parts of the region.

The cold day condition is going to prevail until December 14. Thereafter (By December 15 or 16) the weather will clear providing some relief from the cold but the remnants of the system may continue to impact the foothills for a few days more.

Snow impact in Mustang-Himpat.jpg

Snow fall imact life.jpg

With information from the local report and Skymet Weather

Photo credit: Deshsanchar

