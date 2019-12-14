Three Killed Including A Police Inspector In Bomb Explosion In Dhanusha

Three persons including a police inspector was killed in a powerful explosion in Dhanusha District. According to Dhanusha Police spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwor Karki, the bomb exploded at around 12 PM in Mahendranagar market of Chhireshwornath Municipality Ward no 5 of Dhanusha.

Deshsanchar reported that those killed in the explosion included Police Inspector and Area Police Office of Mahendranagar Amir Kumar Dahal, owner of pharmacy 48 years old Rajesh Sha and his 16 years old son Ananda Sha.

According to police, Sha’s second son Prakas Sha, Daughter Anjali Sha and Police constable Rijan Mahato were injured in the bomb explosion. Sha’s father and son declared dead at Janakpur Hospital and Police Inspector died In B.P. Koirala Hospital in Dharan reports Deshsanchar.

According to spokesperson Karki, further investigation is underway.