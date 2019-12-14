Three Killed Including A Police Inspector In Bomb Explosion In Dhanusha

Three Killed Including Police Inspector In Bomb Explosion In Dhanusha

Dec. 14, 2019, 8:54 a.m.

Three persons including a police inspector was killed in a powerful explosion in Dhanusha District. According to Dhanusha Police spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwor Karki, the bomb exploded at around 12 PM in Mahendranagar market of Chhireshwornath Municipality Ward no 5 of Dhanusha.

Deshsanchar reported that those killed in the explosion included Police Inspector and Area Police Office of Mahendranagar Amir Kumar Dahal, owner of pharmacy 48 years old Rajesh Sha and his 16 years old son Ananda Sha.

According to police, Sha’s second son Prakas Sha, Daughter Anjali Sha and Police constable Rijan Mahato were injured in the bomb explosion. Sha’s father and son declared dead at Janakpur Hospital and Police Inspector died In B.P. Koirala Hospital in Dharan reports Deshsanchar.

According to spokesperson Karki, further investigation is underway.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And France Hold The First Meeting Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
Dec 14, 2019
House Judiciary Committee Votes To Impeach President Trump
Dec 14, 2019
Nepal Sees First Winter Rain In The Session, Record Rain Hit Life In Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Birendranagar And Nepalgunj
Dec 14, 2019
Generally Cloudy, The Weather Will Likely To Improve From Today In Western And Central Nepal
Dec 14, 2019
Kathmandu Sees First Winter Rain In The Season
Dec 13, 2019

More on News

Nepal And France Hold The First Meeting Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
MASHAV's Head Gil Haskel Completed Nepal’s Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
India Provides INTACH A Design And Project Management Consultancy For Conservation Works Of 11 Earthquake Affected Heritage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal, India Hold Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
ADB And Nepal Sign US dollar 358 Million Loans In Total For Four New Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
13th SAG Closed, Pakistan To Host 14th SAG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

House Judiciary Committee Votes To Impeach President Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2019
Nepal Sees First Winter Rain In The Session, Record Rain Hit Life In Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Birendranagar And Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2019
Generally Cloudy, The Weather Will Likely To Improve From Today In Western And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2019
Kathmandu Sees First Winter Rain In The Season By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2019
Boris Johnson Returns To Power With Big Majority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2019
Banking On Action: How ADB Achieved 2020 Climate Finance Milestone One Year Ahead Of Time By Takehiko Nakao Dec 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75