Although there is no significant weather system exists over Nepal, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy with chances of light snowfall at one or two places central and eastern region.

Due to the prevalence of northwesterly air mass and in the wake of the remnants of a Western Disturbance, a few hilly regions over here might see light rains and snow.